Funeral held for missing Missouri man found dead in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old Missouri man who died after he was reported missing in San Antonio has been laid to rest.

Friends and family gathered to honor Jarvis McIntire’s life and impact during a Friday service, according to McIntire’s obituary.

Last month, McIntire was reported missing on June 8 while visiting San Antonio. At the time, authorities said he was last seen on Holbrook Road between Rittiman Road and Corinne Drive.

Officials also confirmed that a 911 call was made around 1:30 p.m. on June 9 from the 1200 block of Holbrook Road. The 911 caller told the dispatcher that he was being chased by a person carrying a rifle.

San Antonio police said officers responded to the area but did not find the caller or any witnesses nearby.

Six days after Mcintire was reported missing, SAPD said it found a man’s body in a creek bed at John James Park, which is also on the Northeast Side.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the man as McIntire, but they found no apparent cause of death.

KSAT checked back with the medical examiner’s office on Friday. The office said it is still searching for McIntire’s cause of death.

