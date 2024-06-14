SAPD says search underway for missing 26-year-old man

Jarvis McIntire was last seen on Saturday, June 8

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department says they are searching for a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen this past Saturday.

Jarvis McIntire was reported missing on June 8 and was last seen in San Antonio near Holbrook Road, between Rittiman Road and Corinne Drive on the city’s Northeast Side.

SAPD said McIntire is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not provide any other details about his disappearance.

SAPD said anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department, at 210-207-7660.