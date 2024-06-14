89º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD says search underway for missing 26-year-old man

Jarvis McIntire was last seen on Saturday, June 8

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio, Missing
Jarvis McIntire was last seen on Saturday, June 8 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department says they are searching for a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen this past Saturday.

Jarvis McIntire was reported missing on June 8 and was last seen in San Antonio near Holbrook Road, between Rittiman Road and Corinne Drive on the city’s Northeast Side.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said McIntire is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not provide any other details about his disappearance.

SAPD said anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department, at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos