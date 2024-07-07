Man shot by his girlfriend’s mother during fight at Northeast Side apartment, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the 8800 block of Starcrest Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the stomach by his girlfriend’s mother during an argument at a Northeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

A woman, who police said is the mother of the victim’s girlfriend, went to her daughter’s apartment with another male.

Police said a fight happened between the victim and the other male at the apartment where the woman fired a gunshot, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

The woman and the other male fled the scene in a truck. Police said it had not yet located them.

If the woman is located, police said she could face an aggravated assault charge.