Man shot by his girlfriend’s mother during fight at Northeast Side apartment, SAPD says

Woman could face charges if she is located by authorities

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the 8800 block of Starcrest Drive. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the stomach by his girlfriend’s mother during an argument at a Northeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Starcrest Drive.

A woman, who police said is the mother of the victim’s girlfriend, went to her daughter’s apartment with another male.

Police said a fight happened between the victim and the other male at the apartment where the woman fired a gunshot, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

The woman and the other male fled the scene in a truck. Police said it had not yet located them.

If the woman is located, police said she could face an aggravated assault charge.

