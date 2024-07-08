Videos show flooding, wind damage in Houston area from Hurricane Beryl

MATAGORDA, Texas – Heavy rains and powerful winds. Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas Monday doing what hurricanes do.

The Category 1 storm made landfall just before 4 a.m. knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and causing at least two deaths due to fallen trees.

Videos from across coastal areas near Houston show flooded streets and damage to trees and structures due to the winds.

The video below shows trees that toppled on top of a home in Cypress. The homeowner told KSAT that nobody was injured.

After making landfall, Beryl was downgraded to a tropical storm and had moved out of the Houston area by midday.

But state officials warned that flooding conditions could last for days.

Watch more videos of the storm below:

KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne and photojournalist Matthew Craig reported from Matagorda as Hurricane Beryl made landfall shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

Watch some of Justin’s reporting in the videos below:

By Tuesday morning, Beryl will weaken into a tropical depression and will have moved out of Texas.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Monday for parts of the state from Montgomery to Texarkana counties, as well as Northwest and North Central Louisiana and Southern Arkansas. A wind advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning.

Keep up with the latest on Beryl here.

YOUR KSAT WEATHER AUTHORITY

Download the KSAT 12 Weather App on your smartphone for the latest weather updates. You can also keep up with forecasts, livestreams and interactive maps on KSAT.com.

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

Read also: