Texas counties issue mandatory, voluntary evacuations as Beryl targets coast

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:16 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 5, 2024, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Beryl over Mexicos Yucatan Peninsula. Texas officials urged coastal residents to prepare as the storm moves toward the Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

As Beryl is expected to land on the Texas coast Monday morning, several counties have begun issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders.

Beryl previously made landfall Friday in the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 2 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to regain hurricane strength in the warm gulf waters before crossing the Texas mainland on Monday.

Several Texas counties have already issued voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders in low-lying areas.

On Saturday, Refugio County issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents. Judge Jhiela “Gigi” Poynter said buses would take anyone unable to evacuate outside of town.

Also on Saturday, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick added 81 Texas counties to the state’s Beryl Disaster Declaration since landfall has shifted north and east of previous forecasts. This brought the total number of Texas counties in the state’s disaster declaration to 121.

The declaration enables state resources to assist in local preparation and recovery efforts.

List of Texas counties that have issued mandatory and voluntary evacuations

Aransas County — As of noon on July 6, Aransas County officials have ordered a voluntary evacuation order for all visitors, special needs residents and residents in the low-lying and flood-prone areas of the county.

Brazoria County — As of 1 p.m. on July 6, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta issued a voluntary evacuation order for low-lying areas, including Bryan Beach, the Village of Quintana, the Village of Surfside Beach, Follett’s Island, and Treasure Island.

Calhoun County — As of noon on July 5, Calhoun County officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for low-lying and flood-prone areas of the county.

Cameron County — As of 1:58 p.m. on July 3, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. issued a voluntary evacuation order for recreational vehicles (RVs) and other high-profile vehicles staying at County Parks (Isla Blanca Park, Andy Bowie Park and Adolph Thomae, Jr. Park in Arroyo City).

Jackson County — As of July 6, Jackson County Emergency Management officials said the county is under a voluntary evacuation of low-lying and coastal flood-prone areas.

Kenedy County — As of noon on July 5, Kenedy County Judge Charles Burns has issued a voluntary evacuation order. Burns said the JP Building/Hurricane Shelter will be open at noon Sunday.

Kleberg County — As of July 4, Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid issued a voluntary evacuation order for Loyola Beach, Baffin Bay, and all low-lying areas in the county.

Matagorda County — As of 8 p.m. on July 5, the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center issued a voluntary evacuation for the coastal areas of the county, which includes Sargent, Matagorda and along the coast of the city of Palacios.

Nueces County — As of 2 p.m. on July 6, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said that visitors to the county are under a mandatory evacuation order. Scott said county visitors will need to leave by noon on Sunday (July 7). Citizens and property owners in the county are currently under a voluntary evacuation order.

Refugio County – As of 12:46 p.m. on July 6, Refugio County Judge Jhiela “Gigi” Poynter issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents.

San Patricio County — As of noon on July 6, San Patricio County Judge David R. Krebs recommended a voluntary evacuation of “low-lying areas, high-profile vehicles and RV’s” in the following eastern portions of the county: Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside, Ingleside on the Bay and Portland. All vehicle travel will be limited between midnight Monday and 6 p.m. Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.