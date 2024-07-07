‘Prayer, patience, and a checklist’: Salvation Army San Antonio prepares to feed thousands impacted by Beryl

Brad Mayhar with the Salvation Army said the trucks will be out for about a week, serving meals and souls.

SAN ANTONIO – While some people are leaving the coast, others from the Salvation Army are heading there to help families who stayed and first responders.

Three trucks from San Antonio and New Braunfels are being loaded up for the journey.

“How do you prepare for something like this?” asked reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“Prayer, patience, and a checklist,” said Amanda Bishop Garcia, the emergency services manager for the Salvation Army of San Antonio.

That checklist had been getting things crossed off it all day.

They’re loading up trucks to take them somewhere along the coast.

“What are you expecting once you get there?” said Ibarra.

“You can’t expect anything,” said Bishop Garcia. “There’s nothing to expect. You go in with an open mind, and you go in prepared for anything that could happen that you could see. The goal is to provide hope for people when they may not have any more hope to provide that they need.”

“We can provide pastoral care for those who are hurting,” said Mayhar. “If they experienced significant losses to their home and their property or even our first responders, I mean -- they’re putting in long hours or making sacrifices are away from their family.”