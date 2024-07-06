Corpus Christi residents, businesses brace for potential Beryl impact

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Residents and local businesses on North Beach in Corpus Christi have started preparations for Beryl.

Many of them are putting the same safeguards in place as they did when Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall in Mexico two weeks ago. While coming ashore hundreds of miles away, Alberto spurred heavy rain in the Coastal Bend.

“Twenty 60-pound bags of sand coming, which should give me 40 more sandbags that we were going to put up, utilize out front here,” Blackbeard’s On The Beach general manager Pete Feydo said. “And as a precautionary, we’re just going to run our food down, anticipating that, more than likely, we’ll have to shut down.”

“We’re going to get the storm surge. We know (that) coming off the bay, but we’re also going to get the flooding,” Pier 99 general manager Doug Backer said. “This end of North Beach is notorious for flooding.”

Workers filled sandbags and added silk fences on Friday to keep potential floodwaters away.

