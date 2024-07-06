Refugio County issues mandatory evacuation as Tropical Storm Beryl approaches Texas coast

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – Refugio County has issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents as Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to land on the Texas coast early next week.

Refugio County Judge Jhiela “Gigi” Poynter said the county has been added to the Hurricane Watch Advisory.

Poynter said she didn’t want to take any chances since the county is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Once the winds exceed 45 miles per hour, the county’s emergency services will be severely hampered, making it difficult to travel effectively across the county, as Poynter shared.

Once the storm lands, Poynter said Refugio County will shut down its water supply, and hospitals will redirect patients elsewhere.

For anyone unable to evacuate, the county will provide buses to take them to a shelter outside town.

A spokesperson with emergency management for Refugio County said buses depart at 8 a.m. on Sunday to take people to Laredo.

