Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour to stop in San Antonio on Saturday with new apparel, accessories

SAN ANTONIO – The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will make its way to San Antonio this weekend.
Every night can be girls’ night after Barbie fans visit the truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at North Star Mall, on the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCullough.
According to a press release, the truck will have exclusive merchandise to honor the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse, including:
- Graphic T-Shirt
- Hoodie
- Denim Jacket
- Baseball Cap
- Throw Blanket
- Corduroy Tote
- Embroidered patch set
- Necklace
- Keychain
- Pouch set
- Coasters
- Glass Tumbler
- Glass Mug
- Accessories Cup
- Accessories Tray
- Plate set
- Pet bowl
- Thermal Bottle
“The Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of apparel, along with home goods and accessories inspired by a day in (the) life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse,” a news release states.
Merchandise will be available to purchase by credit card and range in price from $12-$75. Fans can get a gift with a purchase over $40.