East Side home damaged by late-night fire; cause still under investigation, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a home on the city’s East Side late Thursday night.

The fire was called in just after 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Porter Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and Interstate 10.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews described the fire as looking like “a flamethrower” and was shooting outside the back of the house.

They worked to make sure the flames didn’t spread to another nearby home.

No injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Investigators are still working to figure out the exact cause.