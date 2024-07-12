Wanted murder suspect from Dallas arrested in Medina County

Naudy Hernandez Perez, 25, has been arrested in Medina County.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A man who is a suspect in a murder in the Dallas area was found and arrested in Medina County Thursday night, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Naudy Hernandez Perez, 25, when they discovered he was wanted for murder.

Recommended Videos

Perez drove off the highway and into the median along Interstate 35 near Devine. He exited the vehicle and ran towards a brushy area near mile marker 119.

MCSO said they believed Perez was attempting to flee to Mexico.

Perez is accused of shooting 25-year-old Maikal Izaipe on Tuesday evening in Dallas. Police said Perez shot Izaipe during a fight.

Multiple law enforcement helped Medina County deputies in the arrest of Perez, including Border Patrol officials.

Perez was transported to Medina County Jail and will be charged with murder and will face additional charges, Medina County deputies said.