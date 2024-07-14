Pregnant San Antonio couple adapts to new living situation after losing their apartment to fire

The fire swept through multiple units and the Pacheco family’s apartment became a total loss.

SAN ANTONIO – A pregnant San Antonio couple has been preparing to welcome their baby into the world for eight months. However, on July 9, a devastating fire flipped their world upside down.

“It’s definitely angering and saddening at the same time,” Sophia Pacheco said.

Pacheco said a grill on her neighbor’s apartment patio started a fire. The flames then claimed multiple units at the complex, including hers.

Thankfully, she and her husband weren’t home, and no one was injured.

“I’m so thankful that they’re alive, that no one has been harmed,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco and her husband have moved in with his mother, Leona Laijas, in hopes of regaining some normalcy.

“Yes, we lost everything, but look at all the support that we have, and it brings peace and that has helped us as a family feel peace,” Laijas said.

“Complete and total strangers just coming together and collecting diapers,” Pacheco said. “You know, any baby items help because we had two baby showers. We thought we were set. I was ready to just focus on giving birth, and then it had to start all over again. Has been pretty stressful on my brain. Any donations, anything anybody can give, we are so appreciative of that.”

Pacheco said she’s just grateful her family is alive. Amid the chaos, they are expecting to welcome a healthy baby boy in the next couple of weeks. The couple plans to name their baby Ezekiel.