Authorities ID man shot, killed during altercation at West Side home

A man was fatally shot on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in the 1100 block of Boling Brook Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed during an altercation at a home on the West Side has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Arturo Avila, 45, died Saturday morning.

Recommended Videos

Officers were called just after 9 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Boling Brook Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Hunt Lane, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find Avila with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said Avila was shot during a family dispute involving a woman. Sometime during the altercation, Avila was shot by the woman, police said.

A preliminary police report states the man is believed to have been physically assaulting the woman, a juvenile and another family member inside the home. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the woman may face charges, police said.