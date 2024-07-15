82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Authorities ID man shot, killed during altercation at West Side home

Arturo Avila, 45, died Saturday morning

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, West Side
A man was fatally shot on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in the 1100 block of Boling Brook Drive. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed during an altercation at a home on the West Side has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Arturo Avila, 45, died Saturday morning.

Recommended Videos

Officers were called just after 9 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Boling Brook Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Hunt Lane, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find Avila with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said Avila was shot during a family dispute involving a woman. Sometime during the altercation, Avila was shot by the woman, police said.

A preliminary police report states the man is believed to have been physically assaulting the woman, a juvenile and another family member inside the home. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the woman may face charges, police said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos