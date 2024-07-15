Father sentenced to life in prison in child abuse case

Frank Hughes was found guilty of serious bodily injury to a child in April after deciding to try his case against 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez.

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for causing injuries to his child, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

In August of 2021, emergency services found Hughes’ 5-month-old newborn baby not breathing. Hughes told authorities that the child was experiencing breathing difficulty while eating.

However, the baby was found to be suffering from severe brain bleeding, multiple fractures, and retinal bleeding, the release said.

Doctors were able to nurse the child to recovery with ongoing medical care.

Throughout the investigation, Hughes and another parent denied being involved in the child’s injuries, saying the injuries were there from birth.

The child cannot walk or talk because of the injuries.