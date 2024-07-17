Authorities ID man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds along Highway 281

A passerby discovered the body on Monday afternoon off the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 between Basse Road and Hildebrand Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man found fatally shot just north of downtown on July 2 has been identified.

Alexis Jose Vegas’ body was discovered by a passerby near a drainage ditch around 3:30 p.m. off the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 between Basse Road and Hildebrand Avenue.

Recommended Videos

Officers found the man in a grass embankment, and emergency services pronounced the man dead upon arrival, according to SAPD.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide since the body was riddled with gunshot wounds, officers said.

Seven shell casings were found lying next to his body.

Police believe the man may have been shot and killed in a span of 24 hours, possibly overnight.

The suspect is unknown at this time.