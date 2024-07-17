90º
Authorities ID man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds along Highway 281

Alexis Jose Vegas, 20, had seven shell casings lying next to the his body

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

A passerby discovered the body on Monday afternoon off the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 between Basse Road and Hildebrand Avenue. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man found fatally shot just north of downtown on July 2 has been identified.

Alexis Jose Vegas’ body was discovered by a passerby near a drainage ditch around 3:30 p.m. off the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 between Basse Road and Hildebrand Avenue.

Officers found the man in a grass embankment, and emergency services pronounced the man dead upon arrival, according to SAPD.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide since the body was riddled with gunshot wounds, officers said.

Seven shell casings were found lying next to his body.

Police believe the man may have been shot and killed in a span of 24 hours, possibly overnight.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

