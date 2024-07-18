Man arrested, accused of assaulting pregnant woman, causing death of fetus

Carlos Carrasco was arrested on an attempted capital murder charge in connection with the assault of a pregnant woman, causing the death of her unborn baby.

A man who was on the run following the assault of a Karnes County woman, causing the death of her unborn baby, has been arrested.

Carlos Carrasco was arrested on Saturday in Jacksboro, a community located about 100 miles northeast of Dallas.

According to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 210 on May 20 for a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that Carrasco assaulted his “significant other’ who was pregnant and in need of medical treatment.

The woman was transported to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin, where her unborn baby died, sheriff’s officials said.

Carrasco was arrested that day for various family violence offenses, but days later, an investigation revealed that Carrasco intentionally assaulted the woman with the intent to kill the fetus, sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect had already bonded out of jail and fled the area when a new arrest warrant for attempted capital murder was issued for Carrasco.

With the assistance of the US Marshals Service, Carrasco was arrested on July 13.

He was extradited to Karnes County, where he was indicted by a grand jury for several charges, including attempted capital murder.