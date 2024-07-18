What are forever chemicals? KSAT Explains

The term “forever chemicals” refers to a class of thousands of chemicals that have been around nearly a century but are now raising serious concerns about their impact on human health, prompting new nationwide restrictions and heightened awareness.

This class of chemicals is commonly called forever chemicals because they don’t break down easy over time.

“It can take many, many years,” said Dr. Maria del Pilar Montanez Villacampa, a family physician and clinical associate professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at UT Health San Antonio.

“Hundreds, some people even say thousands, of years to break down,” Montanez said.

The more scientific name of the chemicals is PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

And they’re just about everywhere.

They’re hard to avoid

PFAS chemicals were invented in the 1930s.

They made things non-stick and water proof.

Years ago, they were most widely known for their use in fire fighting foam and non-stick pots and pans.

Today, these chemicals are found in a wide variety of products, packaging and industrial processes.

Here are a few examples:

cosmetics

personal care items

waterproof clothing

furniture

rugs and carpeting

non-stick cookware

food packaging

oils and lubricants

sunscreen

“They seem to end up in our air, our water, our soil very easily,” said Lynn Thorp, National Campaigns Director for Clean Water Action in Washington, D.C.

The infiltration of these chemicals into the environment makes exposure nearly impossible to avoid, and that comes with potentially serious health effects.

“Definitely more research is needed,” said Montanez. “What we know right now, the data suggests that there are strong associations with some health conditions.”

Those conditions range from cancer to effects on reproductive systems, developmental impacts to children, changes in liver function, decreased immunity or antibody production to vaccines and more.

“Not all exposures are going to have the same kinds of risks and health effects,” said Zach Schafer, Director of Policy at the Office of Water for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Testing local water sources

The Edwards Aquifer Authority has been testing for PFAS for seven years.

“And unfortunately, yes, we found instances where we can detect PFAS at very, very low levels,” said Paul Bertetti, Senior Director for Aquifer Research and Modeling for EAA. “But we can detect it in aquifer waters, in the streams that feed the aquifer, in the springs that discharge from the aquifer.”

Forever chemicals most often make their way into groundwater sources through waste streams.

“Landfills, industrial products, industrial processes,” Bertetti said. “So as you have more development or you potentially have more waste streams in those areas, there’s always a possibility that you could affect the PFAS concentration.”

In April 2024, for the first time, the EPA set nationwide limits on the level of six forever chemicals in drinking water using the Clean Water Act.

“Right now, the EPA is taking action to regulate some of the most harmful chemicals in the PFAS group and some of the ones that are most studied because we know the most about them,” Schafer said.

The EPA set limits on two PFAS to 4 parts per trillion.

Three other PFAS are limited to 10 parts per trillion and a hazard index was created to incorporate all six PFAS targeted by the new regulations.

Water suppliers have three years to begin testing for PFAS.

If levels are PFAS are found to be above the EPA limits, suppliers must treat the water to reduce those levels within five years.

What SAWS found

“The testing is very, very strict,” said San Antonio Water System President and CEO Robert Puente.

SAWS has already begun PFAS testing at its water sources.

“We did go around to our different wells or different sources and tested,” Puente said. “We had all undetectable amounts except for one particular spot that was in the Castle Hills, one of the Castle Hills wells.”

Undetectable, according to SAWS, means PFAS levels in the water were below the EPA limit of 4 parts per trillion.

As for that higher reading in Castle Hills, Puente said it was anomaly.

“We retested a couple of weeks later and what we knew to do was to change out the hose bib -- the part where the water comes out of the well,” Puente said. “Once we retested it, there was no longer a detection on it. So we feel that that’s very safe water.”

These chemicals are considered “undetectable” by SAWS yet have been detected by the Edwards Aquifer Authority because the EAA uses a threshold lower than the nationwide limit.

For the EAA, that threshold of detection is 1 part per trillion, compared to 4 parts as set by the EPA.

“The levels of PFAS are extremely low, all below any regulatory limit,” Bertetti said. “And a lot of times right at the detection level. So very, very difficult to even see them with, without specialized testing.”

Bertetti said in the seven years the EAA has been monitoring for PFAS, the amounts have not significantly increased.

“Things seem to be steady as far as we can tell,” he said.

SAWS is not treating its water supply for PFAS, only testing, since amounts are considered undetectable.

When asked about potential future water treatment for PFAS, Puente said “all we know is it’s going to be very, very, very expensive.”

He adds that having a groundwater source is added protection for local consumers.

Minimizing your exposure

Adding an activated carbon filter or reverse osmosis filter to your drinking water source can help minimize your exposure to forever chemicals.

“It actually sticks to the activated carbon as a molecule,” Bertetti said. “And then reverse osmosis, it’s a very fine sort of filtering mechanism, if you will, with that membrane. And that prevents these larger molecules from getting past the membrane.”

Puente maintains such filters are not necessary for SAWS customers.

“If you want it because of PFAS, you don’t need it,” he said. “We take this very seriously. We understand that our product is put into your bodies.”

Product awareness is key.

Its often up to us as consumers to know what’s in the things we use as the research and possible regulation of these forever chemicals, hopefully, continues to flow.

“It’s very hard for us to protect ourselves on our own,” Thorp said. “And that’s the reason it’s really important to support local and state and national decision makers who are dedicated to trying to eliminate the risk for all of us.”