CPS Energy crew member killed by electric surge while working to restore power outage

Man has not been identified

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, CPS Energy
8400 block of Percheron Pass (KSAT 12 News)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A CPS Energy crew member was electrocuted Tuesday morning while working to restore a power outage, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The call was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Percheron Pass in West Bexar County.

BCSO said workers thought they had cut electricity to the line they were working on, but there was a sudden power surge while the worker was up the utility pole.

Co-workers brought the man down and performed CPR, but the man died, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office called the incident an accident, and the scene is now clear, with the exception of some CPS Energy workers.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time but the Medical Examiner said he was 32 years old.

