CPS Energy crew member killed by electric surge while working to restore power outage

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A CPS Energy crew member was electrocuted Tuesday morning while working to restore a power outage, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The call was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Percheron Pass in West Bexar County.

Recommended Videos

BCSO said workers thought they had cut electricity to the line they were working on, but there was a sudden power surge while the worker was up the utility pole.

Co-workers brought the man down and performed CPR, but the man died, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office called the incident an accident, and the scene is now clear, with the exception of some CPS Energy workers.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time but the Medical Examiner said he was 32 years old.