SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who hit a 70-year-old woman and drove off early Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road near Fredericksburg Road.

The woman was in the street when she was hit, according to SAPD. She is expected to be OK.

The only initial description police had of the car was that it was a dark color.

