Toyota offers to replace 100,000-plus engines in recalled Tundra, Lexus LX

FILE - In this March 30, 2011 file photo, the Toyota logo is shown at Wilsonville Toyota, in Wilsonville, Ore. Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 834,000 Toyota Sienna minivans in North America because the sliding doors could open while the vehicle is moving. The recall involves Sienna minivans from the 2011-2016 model years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Toyota issued a safety recall for two different types of vehicles that could have machining debris in their engines, according to a news release.

The recall concerns the 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX (conventional gas model only) in the United States.

Recommended Videos

Around 102,000 Toyota and Lexus branded vehicles are a part of the recall, the company said.

The recall is being conducted because machining debris may not have been cleared from the engine during the vehicle’s production.

If the debris remains in the engine, it could increase the chances of being in an accident, according to Toyota.

Toyota and Lexus dealers can replace the engines without charge for customers.

For more information on vehicle recalls, click here.