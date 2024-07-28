78º
Seguin community remembers multi-sport athlete who died in car wreck

The Seguin community rallied together while mourning the loss of 17-year-old Chloe Belicek

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SEGUIN, TexasChloe Belicek was a 17-year-old Seguin High School student. She was killed after a minor car crash left the car that she was a passenger in disabled in the middle of the road. A truck then hit the car she was in, sending her to the hospital where Belicek later died.

On Saturday, July 27, her family, friends, and classmates celebrated her life at St. James Catholic Church. Belicek began her school years at St. James Catholic School, attending through eighth grade. She started at Seguin High School in ninth grade and would have been a senior this year.

“I love you, and I am proud of you,” Chrissy Belicek, Chloe’s mom, said.

Belicek leaves behind three siblings, her parents, extended family, friends, classmates, and teammates.

“We miss her already,” Matthew Jasek, Chloe’s uncle, said. “The tragedy is devastating.”

Her uncle Matthew was among more than 100 people who honored Chloe at her family church over the weekend.

“We are gathered today to celebrate Chloe Belichick’s life,” April Snider said. Snider is the principal of St. James Catholic School. “This beautiful, determined, kind-hearted soul that touched all of us.”

“She really, really touched so many people’s hearts that just makes you feel like you brought up someone good,” Chloe’s dad, Brian, said.

Chloe played volleyball and softball, and her family told KSAT she was active in the church.

Among the sports she played and activities she loved; the Seguin community remembers Chloe by the kind of person she was.

“Her light and her spirit and her smile,” Chrissy Belicek recalls.

Chloe was inquisitive, smart, hardworking,” Snider said.

“We love you,” Jasek said.

