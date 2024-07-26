Seguin High School student dies in vehicle crash

This image taken from a Seguin ISD Facebook post pays tribute to Seguin High School student Chloe Belicek, who died from injuries she suffered in an automobile crash.

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin High School student died Thursday from injuries she suffered in a car crash.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, Chloe Belicek was sitting in the front seat of a Ford car that was stranded on Highway 123 near Lovelady Lane around 5 p.m. Wednesday, when a Dodge pickup truck rear-ended the vehicle. The car Belicek was in had been involved in a minor crash moments before and was left disabled in the highway.

Belicek, 17, was transported to a hospital in Kyle, where she died Thursday night, police said.

“Chloe was a bright, engaging young lady who embodied the Matador Spirit. She was loved by her teachers, coaches, administrators and fellow students, especially her teammates on the volleyball and softball teams, and those who were her friends in FFA. She will be missed by our Matador Family. Please join me in keeping the family and friends of Chloe Belicek in your prayers,” Seguin ISD Superintendent Veronica Vijil said in a Facebook post to the district community.

Seguin High School counselors will be available for students and staff to help them cope with their loss, Vijil said.

Memorial services are pending.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and it’s not clear whether any charges will be filed at this time.