Admission to the San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Monday for Locals Day

You can purchase your Locals Day zoo tickets online, as long as you have proof of Bexar County residency like an ID or utility bill.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents this Monday, on Locals Day.

On Monday, July 29 all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Locals Days allows even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” zoo officials previously said in a news release.

The zoo will be celebrating and highlighting District 7.

If you’re not able to make it to the zoo on Monday, there are more Locals Days planned later this year.

Upcoming Locals Days events are:

Aug. 4

Aug. 12

Sept. 22

Sept. 24

Oct. 20

Nov. 29

Dec. 1

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, follow this link.

