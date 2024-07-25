Behind the scenes with San Antonio Zoo’s animal care staff for National Zookeeper Week

SAN ANTONIO – For National Zookeeper Week, KSAT visited the staff at the San Antonio Zoo who say they are passionate about the health and happiness of animals.

The animal care staff has a diverse range of responsibilities, including animal care, feeding and conservation efforts.

“I’ve always loved working with animals. When I was a little kid, I would come to the zoo, and I was super inspired. I feel really lucky that I get to work here now. I work at the center for conservation and research, so part of my job is caring for the animals in captivity, but I also get to do field work where we actually put them back onto the landscape and help protect their wild habitat,” said Cameron Richard, senior conservation technician at the Conservation and Research Center at the San Antonio Zoo.

Employees at the zoo also shared what it takes to help animals daily, including in the hippo exhibit.

“We have keepers that get into the water, and they clean the windows in order for guests to see clearly and enjoy the hippos,” said Angela, senior for Mammals One Department at the San Antonio Zoo.

The San Antonio Zoo, a non-profit organization, has an average of more than 1 million annual visitors.

The zoo has recently been nominated for “Best Zoo in the U.S.” for its educational outreaches and conservation efforts.