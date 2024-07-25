San Antonio Zoo nominated among the best in the US

The San Antonio Zoo is nominated among the best zoos in the U.S. It's the only one from Texas to be nominated.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is nominated as one of the best in the U.S. and has won the Best Zoo in Texas award five times within the last six years.

“For over a century, San Antonio Zoo, as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has stood as a beacon of conservation excellence, leading the charge in wildlife preservation across generations and continents,” a press release from the zoo said.

On average, the zoo welcomes over one million visitors each year and hosts the largest nature-based preschool in the U.S., according to the release.

“San Antonio Zoo is a hub of education, inspiration, and adventure where wildlife thrives and imaginations soar,” the release stated.

The zoo’s conservation efforts span six continents and showcase a global commitment to securing a future for wildlife.

“San Antonio Zoo is not just a zoo—it’s a community space that captivates hearts and minds,” the release stated.

You can cast your vote for San Antonio Zoo as the Best Zoo in the U.S. online.