Local News

SAPD: Woman shoots, injures man at Northeast Side apartment complex

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Loop 410, located near Starcrest Drive

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

The women then fled the scene in a silver vehicle, SAPD said. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a 46-year-old man was hospitalized early Wednesday after two women entered his apartment and shot him once.

The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Loop 410, located near Starcrest Drive.

According to police, the two women knocked on his door, and he opened it. After they came inside, one of the two women shot the man once in his upper leg, police said.

The women then fled the scene in a silver vehicle, SAPD said.

Police said the 46-year-old man used a belt as a tourniquet to treat the gunshot wound before he requested assistance from a neighbor.

The neighbor called 911, and a police officer later found the man on the ground.

He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, the department said.

Further information was not readily available.

