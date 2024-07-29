Medical examiner identifies teenager shot, killed following alleged Southeast Side drug deal

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a teenager who was shot and killed during an alleged drug deal on the Southeast Side of San Antonio.

Geoffrey Roland Shafer, 17, died from a gunshot wound, according to authorities. His death has been ruled a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY: The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened in the backyard of a home around 7 p.m. in the 900 block of East Dullnig Court. Officers believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal that ended with weapons drawn and gunshots fired.

Authorities initially said Friday that a man in his 20s was shot in the backyard. The victim, who was identified Saturday by SAPD as a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said Saturday morning.

A person who accompanied the victim and an unknown suspect both fled the scene after the shooting, police said Friday. The suspect left the backyard in a black vehicle.

San Antonio police said Friday its officers eventually detained the person who accompanied the victim. Authorities did not find a firearm on the victim, but the individual detained possessed a firearm.

Officers said they do not know if anyone involved lived in the vicinity of the shooting.

SAPD’s Homicide Unit and crime scene investigators have begun its investigation, which is ongoing.