82º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Medical examiner identifies teenager shot, killed following alleged Southeast Side drug deal

Police say Geoffrey Roland Shafer was fatally shot in the backyard of a home

KSAT Digital Staff

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a teenager who was shot and killed during an alleged drug deal on the Southeast Side of San Antonio.

Geoffrey Roland Shafer, 17, died from a gunshot wound, according to authorities. His death has been ruled a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY: The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened in the backyard of a home around 7 p.m. in the 900 block of East Dullnig Court. Officers believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal that ended with weapons drawn and gunshots fired.

Authorities initially said Friday that a man in his 20s was shot in the backyard. The victim, who was identified Saturday by SAPD as a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said Saturday morning.

A person who accompanied the victim and an unknown suspect both fled the scene after the shooting, police said Friday. The suspect left the backyard in a black vehicle.

San Antonio police said Friday its officers eventually detained the person who accompanied the victim. Authorities did not find a firearm on the victim, but the individual detained possessed a firearm.

Officers said they do not know if anyone involved lived in the vicinity of the shooting.

SAPD’s Homicide Unit and crime scene investigators have begun its investigation, which is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

email

Recommended Videos