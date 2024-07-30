Target offers 20% off new denim apparel for old denim donation during August event

Target announced its first denim take-back event that will offer a 20% discount on new denim purchases when customers bring in their used denim clothing.

The event will run from Aug. 4-10 in Target stores.

Recommended Videos

Each store will have a marked box where customers can bring up to five denim items in return for a Target Circle promo code for 20% off all new denim apparel. The traded-in denim clothing can be in any condition and any brand.

The coupon is good for Target-brand clothing and national brands sold at the store. The coupon must also be used between Aug. 4-10 in Target stores, on Target.com or using the Target app. Customers who use their Target Circle Card can save an additional 5% on their denim purchase.

“Our new Denim Take Back Event is an easy way for families to give their used denim a new life,” said Gena Fox, Target’s senior vice president of merchandising for apparel and accessories. “With back-to-school and college shopping top of mind for families, we’re offering this 20% off Target Circle deal to make it even more affordable for our guests to refresh their denim wardrobes, while also doing our part to reduce waste and keep used denim out of landfills.”

A press release stated that the denim trade-in program builds on the store’s annual car seat trade-in program, which has recycled 2.6 million car seats and 39.7 million pounds of materials since 2016.