Woman accused in fatal shooting of her sister pleads no contest to lesser charge, gets 10 years probation

During an appearance Wednesday in the 290th District Court, Dores Campos pleaded no contest to a charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication, a form of probation that may ultimately lead to her case being dismissed. Prosecutors said when Campos is released from jail, she will be under supervision at an assisted living facility because she recently suffered a stroke.

Campos, 70, was originally charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of her sibling, Patricia Sauceda, 64, in June 2023.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Sauceda’s daughter went to the victim’s home and found Campos sitting on the floor and the bodies of Sauceda’s mother and another woman in the house with Campos.

Campos told an emergency medical technician who arrived on the scene that she shot and killed Sauceda, who was found lying on a bed with a gunshot wound to her chest, the affidavit said.

A .22 caliber gun that was placed inside a plastic bag was found under the bed.

BCSO investigators at the time didn’t find any signs of trauma on the other woman and Campos wasn’t charged in her death.