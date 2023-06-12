Woman, 68, admits to killing sister after she’s found with bodies of 2 women inside South Side home, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old San Antonio woman found inside a South Side home with the bodies of two other women is accused in at least one of their deaths.

Dores Campos, 68, is charged with murder for the shooting death of her sister — Patricia Sauceda, 64. Another woman, Linda Blann, 72, was also found dead with them in the home.

Blann’s daughter made the discovery on Saturday night, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

That affidavit states that Blann’s daughter went to her mother’s home in the 2100 block of E. Chavaneaux Road to bring her some tobacco.

When she got to the front door, she heard Campos, her aunt, yelling, “She’s on the floor.”

Blann’s daughter broke the glass on the front door to get in the home and found Campos sitting on the floor and found Blann and Saucedo dead inside the home, according to the affidavit. She told 911 dispatchers that the bodies appeared to have been there for a couple of days.

Campos admitted to an emergency medical technician who arrived on the scene that she shot and killed Saucedo, who was found lying on a bed with a gunshot wound to her chest, the affidavit states.

Campos put the .22 caliber gun inside a plastic bag under the bed.

The affidavit does not mention the cause of Blann’s death and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office said an autopsy was still being conducted.

Campos was booked into the Bexar County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.