Man hospitalized after East Side house fire, SAFD says

Victim had minor burns; wife not hurt

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Fire in the 200 block of Brooks Street (Alex Gamez, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with minor burns after a house fire on the city’s near East Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Brooks Street, just south of I-35.

SAFD said a husband and wife were inside their home when the fire started in the front of the house.

The man sustained minor injuries, and his wife was not hurt in the fire.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, and the power was cut off.

