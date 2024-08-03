SAPD arrests suspect accused of punching man repeatedly, robbery in road rage incident

San Antonio police arrested Corey Williams, 25, on a robbery charge following an alleged road rage incident on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man accused of robbery and punching another man unconscious in an alleged road rage incident on Friday.

Corey Williams, 25, was taken into custody without incident at his home by SAPD’s Robbery Task Force.

Williams and another man in another vehicle were in their cars driving just before noon in the 11400 block of West Avenue. According to a police report, the victim allegedly cut off Williams on the roadway. Williams then decided to follow the victim, who happened to be driving to his employer.

When both men arrived at the victim’s employer, police said Williams got out of his car, took out his phone to take photos of the victim’s car and began arguing with the 48-year-old victim.

In response, authorities said the victim pulled out his phone and began taking photos of Williams’ vehicle, which further enraged Williams.

Williams attempted to take the victim’s phone and began chasing him around the parking lot, the police report said.

When Williams caught up to the victim, he began punching the victim an unknown number of times. As a result of Williams’ punches, police said the victim was rendered unconscious.

SAPD said Williams then took the victim’s phone and drove away from the victim’s employer. Williams also discarded the victim’s phone away from the scene.

San Antonio police said the victim called 911 from another phone. A short time later, the victim’s phone was recovered and handed over to SAPD detectives, who began their investigation.

Investigators said photos of Williams’ vehicle in the victim’s phone helped identify and locate the suspect as well as his vehicle.

Williams was charged with robbery and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center around 5 a.m. Saturday. He has since been released on bond, jail records show.