SAPD says 3 rushed to hospital after shooting at Stone Oak bar

The San Antonio Police Department said an investigation is underway following a shooting at a Stone Oak bar early Saturday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said an investigation is underway following a shooting at a Stone Oak bar.

When officers arrived at the bar around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 19100 block of Stone Oak Parkway, they didn’t find evidence of a crime scene in the parking lot or through the bar’s windows.

Recommended Videos

After authorities learned a shooting victim was driven from the bar’s location in a black Mercedes at a high rate of speed, one SAPD officer saw a black Mercedes at a hospital near the bar.

According to an SAPD report, the occupants in the Mercedes told police they were at the bar for a short time when an unknown suspect arrived, brandished a weapon and fired several shots at a 21-year-old victim.

A short time later, police said two more victims — a 22-year-old man and another 21-year-old man — arrived at another hospital with apparent gunshot wounds from the same bar.

Authorities said the three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the department does not have any information on a suspect.