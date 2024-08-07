Bond reduction denied for man charged in taco stand murder

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting and killing a woman outside a taco stand in April 2023 was denied a motion to reduce his bond.

Roland Contreras is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and must remain in jail.

Roland Contreras Jr., 32, was taken into police custody. (KSAT)

According to an arrest affidavit, Gabriele Campos Del Angel was at a food truck with her estranged husband when Contreras approached him with a gun.

As the couple tried to drive away, Contreras shot at the vehicle, hitting and killing Del Angel, the affidavit said.

Contreras was arrested a month later and was issued a $200,000 bond for the murder charge and $100,000 bond for the aggravated assault charge.

Because the state didn’t indict Contreras within 90 days, the bond amount for the murder charge was changed to a PR bond, which he wouldn’t have to pay if he was released. The aggravated assault bond remained in place.

Contreras’ fiance, mother and sister told a judge at the bond reduction hearing on Wednesday that they had been trying to raise the money for the bond, but it was too much money to come up with.

“I live on a fixed income, but I try to help out with $1,000, and its hard for me to get money because I have to pay bills,” said Angie Contreras, the suspect’s mother.

The state argued during the hearing that even if Contreras made bond, he was in violation of probation on previous federal charges and couldn’t be freed.

“If he were to make bond, he is not going to be released to go get a job. He is to be released to the federal authorities to go complete that sentence,” prosecutor Jennifer McDaniels said. “At which point he will then not be available for this case to be resolved.”

After closing arguments, senior visiting judge Lisa Jarrett ruled to deny the bond reduction motion.

A trial date is pending for Contreras. If found guilty, he could face up to life in prison.