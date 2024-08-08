San Antonio Zoo ranks as third best zoo in Newsweek contest

San Antonio Zoo was ranked top three as Best Zoo in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio Zoo was ranked third for the Best Zoo in the U.S. by Newsweek for the second time in two years.

The zoo has won the Best Zoo in Texas award five times within the last six years.

“I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering dedication of our Zoo Crew, whose exceptional care for animals and our community embodies the heart and soul of San Antonio Zoo,” Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo, said in a press release.

In 2023, the zoo’s holiday lights program, Zoo Lights, was also recognized as one of the best in the nation.

“Together, we are shaping a future where wildlife thrives through the conservation and education we pass to our children,” Morrow said in the release.

Newsweek had an expert panel and conducted a public vote to see which zoos are the best, according to the release.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro ranked first, followed by the Memphis Zoo in second.