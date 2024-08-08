Southside ISD leaders, teachers show concerns over school funding

Southside ISD leaders, parents and teachers share their concerns in unfinished business regarding school funding.

The state had a $33 billion surplus and that amount did not reach to any Texas schools.

“We are below the national average when it comes to teacher pay, when it comes to schools, to student funding in Texas. And it’s a crime. It’s ridiculous. If we have the money, why aren’t we giving it to the over 5 million kids that go to our public schools?” said Ovidia Molina, middle school teacher and president of the Texas State Teachers Association.

Molina said all they want is for state officials to fund all public schools equally.