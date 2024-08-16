Medical examiner identifies woman fatally stabbed in South Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was fatally stabbed at a home on the city’s South Side last Tuesday.

Stephanie Angelita Mendoza, 41, was found with multiple stab wounds during a wellness check after San Antonio police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance just after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Division Avenue, not far from South Flores Street.

Police said she had gone to the residence alone and nobody had heard of her for several hours.

James Mendoza, 52, was arrested and is being charged with murder.

Police said Mendoza was found by officers inside the house with some self-inflicted wounds to both his chest and wrists and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to recover.

It’s still unclear what led up to the stabbing.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Find resources for victims of domestic violence here.