Woman found dead inside South Side home after welfare check, police say

Woman found dead inside South Side home after call for welfare check, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a South Side home late Tuesday night.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Division Avenue, not far from South Flores Street, after receiving word of a needed welfare check.

Recommended Videos

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman in her 40s, unresponsive inside the house. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at this time, the cause of the woman’s death is not currently known. The woman’s name has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.