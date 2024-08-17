Argument between couples leads to man stabbed, rushed to hospital in critical condition, SAPD says

San Antonio police said a man was stabbed and taken to the hospital in critical condition after an argument between two couples turned physical.

The argument and stabbing happened late Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Callaghan Road.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said officers received an initial call regarding an argument between the couples. Officers later said they received an update on the incident, which escalated into a stabbing.

An unidentified man pulled out “a club of some sort,” and another person pulled out “a knife or sharp object” and stabbed the man, authorities said.

The unidentified man, who police said may be in his late 30s to early 40s, suffered at least one stab wound. It is unclear where the man was stabbed, but police said he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

While the injured man was transported to the hospital for further treatment, officers detained the other three unidentified people following the physical confrontation.

The department said it does not know which couple started the argument, which couple is responsible for the stabbing or whether or not the injured man is considered a victim or a suspect in this case.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.