89º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

How does road rage stop in San Antonio? Educating the next generation, researcher says

Dr. Yufang Jin spearheads multiple projects to teach young kids safe driving habits.

Avery Everett, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Solutionaries, Road Rage, Aggressive Driving, UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Yufang Jin’s lab can get pretty loud, and that’s because she’s turned to technology to solve an age-old problem.

“Road rage is very severe,” Jin, a professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said. “We believe that the youth will be the future of our society.”

Jin works with the Community Alliance of Traffic Safety (CATS) to find solutions to aggressive driving. CATS reports that road rage in San Antonio is seeing an upward trend.

“People are angry, and people are frustrated,” Dean DeSoto, the executive director of CATS, said. “We can hopefully stop the trend.”

This team is looking to educate the next generation on good driving habits. Jin is spearheading multiple programs to promote these efforts.

She leads a team of high schoolers called the Technowizards. The Technowizards are competing in national robotics competitions.

Right now, they’re using artificial intelligence to make self-driving cars. She said that could minimize speeding and tailgating.

Across Jin’s lab, some of her undergraduate students are designing a driving simulation that plays like a video game.

But its mission has a real-world impact: The better you drive, the higher your score.

UTSA senior Omar Alsamman, who is helping design the simulation, explains some of its benefits.

“Practicing traffic lights, driving rules, and stop signs,” Alsamman said, in part.

The programs are still in the early stages, but researchers see this as the next step to hopefully changing driving habits in Texas. All with the help of technology.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

email

Recommended Videos