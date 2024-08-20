Fire investigators working to determine cause of fire at NW Side apartment complex

Fire was called in around midnight in 100 block of De Chantel Road

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine who or what started a fire at an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side overnight.

The fire was called in around midnight at the Executive Apartments in the 100 block of De Chantel Road, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Interstate 10.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the apartment complex. They were able to quickly put out the flames.

Fire officials said the whole building was boarded up, and it appeared that the boards were pulled off the first floor apartment. The exact cause of the fire is not currently known.

Investigators say they have previously been called to the apartment complex.

A damage estimate was not provided.

There were no reported injuries.