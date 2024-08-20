Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Rio Bravo’ in September

SAN ANTONIO – Vibrant music and dance traditions of the Texas-Mexico border region will come to life when “Rio Bravo” returns for its 30th anniversary performance at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center in September.

“Rio Bravo” is a performance by Guadalupe Dance Company and Mariachi Azteca de América that unfolds five chronological segments highlighting the music and dance traditions of the Texas-Mexico border area.

The suits from the performers and their choreography will present different aspects of life and history along the Rio Grande, according to a press release.

The center hired Rafael Zamarripa, a visual artists and folklórico director, to create the choreography, costumes, scenery and lighting designs for the show, the release said.

Zamarripa was inspired by exhibitions at the Witte Museum of “Ancient Texans” and a painting by Thomas Allen “Market Plaza,” the release said.

“Rio Bravo” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 at the Buena Vista Theater at the UTSA Downtown Campus, located at 501 W. César E. Chávez Blvd.

Both performances will be filmed live by the UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts for educational purposes.

“Rio Bravo” was first premiered in July 1994 and played sold-out houses at the Carver Theater and became a part of the Guadalupe Dance Company’s performances.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at Buena Vista Live.

You can use the code “RBGente” to get a 10% discount on tickets until Aug. 31.