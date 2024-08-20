Man inside home wounded in apparent drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was wounded in the leg during an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Adaes Avenue, not far from both Culebra Road and Woodlawn Lake.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man shot twice in his leg. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said the victim was simply inside his house when the gunfire occurred. Shell casings were later found in the street.

SAPD said they do not have a description of the vehicle involved or of the shooter. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.