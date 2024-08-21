Residents of South Side home safely escape early-morning house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – The residents of a South Side home were able to safely escape a house fire early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 12:40 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East Lambert Street, not far from both South Flores Street and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when the arrived, they found flames showing from the attic of the house. They managed to quickly put out the fire.

Officials said the fire started in the backside of the house and is believed to be electrical. The power was shut off to the home.

The residents inside all managed to get out safely and no injuries were reported. Damage to the home is estimated at around $30,000.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

A fire investigation team will now try and figure out exactly what sparked the flames.