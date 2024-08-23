Proposed Bexar County budget includes a 3% pay raise for employees

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County employees could see a bump in salary next year after county commissioners voted in favor of a 3% pay raise earlier this week.

Commissioners began Tuesday’s meeting by deciding whether to vote for or against a 5% salary increase for only elected county officials.

The proposed 5% increase for elected employees was based on a breakdown of data and a recommendation made by a citizen’s advisory committee 13 months ago.

During the discussion, Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody proposed an alternative motion to have elected officials receive a 3% pay bump that would match the proposed 3% cost of living adjustment for all other county workers.

The 3% jump for other county workers was already submitted into the proposed 2024-2025 county budget.

After a discussion between Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores and Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert, Clay-Flores seconded Moody’s motion.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai then called for a vote where he and Clay-Flores preceded to vote in favor of the pay raise.

County commissioners are working to make any necessary changes to next year’s budget before its final vote takes place on Sept. 10.