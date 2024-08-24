90º
36-year-old man rushed to hospital in critical condition after South Side shooting, SAPD says

Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: Crime, SAPD, South Side
SAPD patrol car (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man was shot and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after an argument on the South Side, San Antonio police said.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Edmonds Avenue.

When they arrived, officers said they found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The exact number of gunshot wounds is unclear.

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, the victim and a male suspect were arguing before the suspect pulled out a weapon and fired at the victim.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the location, police said.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

