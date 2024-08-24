SAPD says wife found her husband drowned in North Side backyard pool

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating what caused a 41-year-old man to drown in a North Side pool.

Authorities told KSAT that a woman went looking for her husband Saturday morning and found him in the residence’s backyard pool.

With the help of a neighbor, the woman and the neighbor tried to resuscitate the man, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Police believe the man had drowned in the pool sometime overnight.

At this time, SAPD said it did not suspect any foul play and no signs of a struggle in the man’s death.