2 injured in drive-by shooting after custody dispute, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An argument over the custody of a family member ended with two people being wounded during a drive-by shooting, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday in the 3500 block of South Zarzamora Street.

Police said there was an argument between the mother and grandfather of a girl on Royston Avenue.

The argument escalated, and the mother decided to leave in a vehicle with her boyfriend, the girl, and a 10-year-old boy.

The grandfather followed the woman’s vehicle and eventually caught up to them. Police said he fired multiple gunshots at the car.

SAPD said the mother was shot in the side of her body, and her boyfriend was shot once in his shoulder. They were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children were not injured in the shooting, according to police.

Police said the grandfather drove back to Royston Avenue afterward, where he was detained for further questioning.

The children were in the process of being released with other family members.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.