Brooks Development Authority receives federal funding to install EV chargers

SAN ANTONIO – The Brooks Development Authority has received $1.7 million in federal funding to support the installation of 24 electric vehicle chargers at three sites across its Southeast Side campus.

The Biden-Harris administration’s allocation of over half a billion dollars in funding will support charging infrastructure — about 9,200 ports — across the United States, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has taken action to ensure that America leads the EV revolution, and the historic infrastructure package includes resources to support a nationwide EV charger network so that all drivers have an accessible, reliable, and convenient way to charge their vehicles,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release.

Chief Strategy Officer Connie Gonzalez told KSAT on a Wednesday phone call that 24 charging stations will be dispersed across three locations at Brooks, including an Embassy Suites, a multi-family apartment complex and a food manufacturer.

Two types of chargers will be sent to the Brooks team for installation. Of the 24 total chargers sent to Brooks, 16 are Level 2 chargers and eight are direct-current chargers. The former will typically give a full charge between four and six hours while the latter can deliver a full charge in about an hour, Gonzalez said.

A completion date for when the chargers will be accessible has yet to be determined since Brooks will still need to decide how many chargers each site will receive based on needs, Gonzalez said.

Part of the funding announced on Tuesday came through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program.