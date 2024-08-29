From mixing to cooking, Boerne ISD Culinary Arts program prepares students for rewarding careers

BOERNE, Texas – As the school year progresses, Boerne Independent School District continues to highlight its commitment to providing students with real-world skills.

Among its standout programs is the Culinary Arts program, now thriving in its 10th year.

This initiative not only enriches students’ educational experiences but also equips them with practical skills that can lead to rewarding careers.

Trenton Haddock, a senior at Boerne ISD, is in his fourth year of the hands-on learning program.

“As the years have gone, I have discovered my love for cooking and making food for other people,” Haddock said. “I really like it.”

The Culinary Arts program offers a four-year curriculum where students can learn what it’s like to work at a real restaurant. They learn everything from the basics of safety and sanitation to techniques and methods, from mixing to cooking and then, applying all those skills to catering events. They also get some work experience at restaurants around the city.

Amy Hogan, the Culinary Arts teacher at Boerne ISD, takes pride in her students’ progress.

“It feels incredible to know that I’m giving them a skill that they can use right now,” Hogan said. “They can go home and they can cook dinner for their family, hopefully, more deliciously than they could before. But, also providing them with a skill that can provide them with a job later, whether it be a job to get them through college or whether it be their entire life goal.”

The program’s emphasis on practical experience is evident in its comprehensive approach. Students like Nat Zamora, who joined the program on her sister’s recommendation, have found the experience enjoyable and educational.

“Cooking in a kitchen with a lot of different people can be pretty stressful,” Zamora said. “And, I think that our teacher has done a really great job at preparing us for that environment, but also, still making it a nice place to be. Like, I love being in this kitchen.”

With more than 450 students currently enrolled in the Culinary Arts program, and with the program still going strong ten years later, teachers expect to see it grow.